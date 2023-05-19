NAC use MEX system for improvement

This is in conjunction with NAC’s on-going commitment to implement and maintain the highest safety standards and compliance processes throughout their operations.

MEX was developed in Australia which is a computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and is used by various industries worldwide, including manufacturing, mining and construction.

The system is designated to simplify the process of managing and maintaining the physical assets of an organization.

The roll-out will include the training of staff to use the system to effectively register the company’s physical assets at all 22 airports. This will then enable the development of asset management plans and asset lifecycle costs.

NAC Planning and Asset Management Manager, Willie Kibi stated that the roll-out began at the Jacksons and Nadzab airports and will eventually cover all other airports.

“Once fully implemented, the system will allow NAC to proactively manage its plants and equipment, properties, facilities and infrastructure in a manner that minimalizes risks to the airport operations, reduces operating and maintenance expenditure costs, enhances asset reliability, maintain service levels and ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements,” stated Kibi.

Kibi added that MEX would help NAC make informed decisions about when to commence planning for major asset maintenance rehabilitation and renewal capital expenditure projects such as aircraft pavements resealing, airfield ground lighting renewal, passenger terminal buildings refurbishment, x-ray screening equipment refurbishment, computers and laptops, administration buildings, motor vehicles, tractors and backhoes.

Through the MEX it ensures that airport managers take accountability and ownership of NAC’s airports assets and investments. It will also allow staff finding it more convenient to use MEX through their desktop computers, laptops and mobile devices.

General staff and managers were trained in-house to boost their knowledge and understanding of the system and its features and functionalize.

This training will enable to use the system effectively and efficiently to input quality information and data into the system and manage their activities.