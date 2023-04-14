NAC embarks on building safety

NAC is embarking on the building safety Culture across the Organization with a ‘Safety is Everyone's Business’ theme.

The objective of the training is to facilitate the creation of safety culture so that compliance to regulatory requirements happens as a matter of cause. Organizational culture takes time and effort to develop.

Acting Managing Director, Joseph Tupiri, stated that culture is built over time, and training like this helps in changing staff mindset and behavior towards safety. This is a mandatory training that requires staff that are directly involved in safety as well support services undergo the training.

“Delivery of the training involves both theory and practical exercises covering a wide range of areas including, civil aviation rules, the SOPs related to the rules, hazard identification, risk assessment, incident reporting and emergency response.

“NAC is committed to strengthen our safety culture within the organization and also across the aviation industry where every employee is proactive in contributing towards implementing safety measures on a daily basis in their line of work.

“We are on track to have all employees, including the MD and Executives, of NAC undergo this important training by the end of the year. This training is among many initiatives that are undertaken by NAC to reinforce safety as the top priority in our operations,” he stated.

Tupiri added that the Safety Assurance and Regulatory Compliance business unit is rolling the training out across the organization.

Safety remains NAC's top priority across all of its airports and they are committed to ensuring they live up to the expectation of the regulator, the Government, the airlines and the travelling public.