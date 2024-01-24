NAC and TSI sign security contract

Both organizations signed the contract agreement today, allowing TSI to provide Security Services for NAC's landslide operations commencing on 1st February, 2024. The contract agreement is for a term if two years, ending on 31st January, 2026.

TSI is contracted by NAC to provide security for monitoring access control at the landslide checkpoints, monitoring vehicle movements at the carpark locations and providing security surveillance at all landslide locations. Their contract does not include passenger and baggage screening inside the terminal.

TSI was selected as the successful bidder last year through a stringent bidding process, which fulfilled the bidding requirements and was determined as the lowest evaluated substantially responsive bidder.

"As the state-owned airport operator, NAC is responsible for maintaining Safety and Security compliance at the security-designated airports for which NAC is responsible for in line with National Civil Aviation Rules (CARs) of Papua New Guinea and the International Civil Aviation Organization Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs)," said Dominic Kaumu, Acting Managing Director and CEO of NAC.

"The Landslide Security Service will complement the Airside Security Service provided by NAC to further strengthen security at the airport. This agreement signifies NAC's commitment to maintaining compliance in relation to aviation security services and we're pleased to work with TSI as a reputable security services provider to fulfil the requirements for aviation security services at Jacksons International Airport," Mr Kaumu added.

TSI Commercial Manager, David Ward, at the signing, thanked the NAC for trusting TSI on what they consider a very high-profile and demanding contract.

“I would like to assure you (NAC) is the fact that we feel that we are fully equipped to rise to the challenge.”

Ward highlighted that TSI has a workforce of a thousand. Of this, four are expatriate staff including himself. The company is 100% Papua New Guinean owned with ISO accreditation

“Expatriates that work within the management are either from the New Zealand police force or from the New Zealand army so these guys bring a wealth of international experience and we use that to train and educate and manage all of our people.”