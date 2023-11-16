MVIL’s new Motukea office

This is a step towards having a realistic database of motor vehicles being imported into the country.

In a small but significant ceremony at the Motukea Port, MVIL Chief Operating Officer, Bafino Koi and Business Manager for PNG Ports Corporation, Beverly Nelson cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new MVILbranch.

“So today PNG Ports is pleased to continue that success story of Motukea, with MVIL coming on board as an important stakeholder and state owned entity, to improve your operations by establishing an office here at the Motukea Ports,” Nelsom said. “We hope that this strategic initiative by MVIL of mutual collaboration, with PNG Ports will be a successful one with our respective organizations as state-owned entities.”

Mr. Koi said having a MoU with PNG Customs, MVIL will be monitoring and recording data of all vehicles imported into the country; a task that was not so possible in the past.

“We have signed an MOU this year with Customs PNG, basically to give us access to the ships and customs facilities so that we can have access to all the imports that is entering our country. Both here in Motukea and down in Lae as well, and the other entry points where the items a brought in,” said Koi.

He said the Motukea MVIL service centre will be under the Koiari-Hiri Electorate in Central Province, and second to the Central Traffic registration in NCD.

Its main task is to register the vehicles imported by major car dealers in Port Moresby.

The Motukea MVIL office will open shop on 20 November, 2023, utilizing some current staff who are being trained at the MVIL headquarters in the capital city.