Mumeng cocoa farmers launch cooperative

The cooperative is made up of five cluster groups from the villages of Gingen, Zimake, Bavaga, Dengea and Henkeng.

Linge Cooperative chairman, Steven Giame, received their certificate after 43 of them underwent a nine-day comprehensive training on cooperative governance and management.

The training, which is a collaboration between Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture and Sere J Pacific, aims to equip the farmers with the necessary knowledge and tools to run their own cooperative.

“The two-week training assisted us in a way where each of us can have a better future,” said Giame during the launch in Bulolo district.

“It was brought right to our doorsteps.

“The first subject we covered was management, followed by asset and finance.”

Giame said with the recently acquired knowledge, they now look forward to working with Wafi-Golpu, the Cocoa Board of PNG and other key partners to have better access to resources and technical support.

Wafi-Golpu’s senior advisor social performance & external affairs, Sheila Harou, congratulated the farmers – nearly half of which were women – on their achievement.

“We challenge the members of the cooperative to make use of their land and grow cocoa. With high buying prices for cocoa, please plant cocoa and manage your business using the skills you learnt,” she said.

“To the Cooperative, treat it as a business and get your IRC and IPA certificates, open your bank account, and put what you learnt into practice.”

The Linge Cooperative Society is the first farmer cooperative formed from the Hengambu tribe; one of three landowner groups in the Wafi-Golpu project Special Mining Lease application area.