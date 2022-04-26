Mt Hagen boasts Brian Bell Homecentre

The Brian Bell Group invested more than K40 million in the latest centre covering warehousing, a relocated TE store and the soon to be Agriculture and Industrial store.

Brian Bell Group Chairman Ian Clough said, “This is our best store yet, it is the best store in Papua New Guinea.”

“Mt. Hagen will be proud of our commitment to the region and our on-going investment. We have now created the largest department store ever for the Mt. Hagen, people won’t need to travel to Lae or other areas to find what they are looking for – its all here at our new Home Centre. There’s nothing we sell in Brian Bell that isn’t available in Mt Hagen now.

“The Brand New Brian Bell Home Centre in Mt. Hagen provides a full range of every category we stock covering Bedding, Furniture, Sports, Hardware, Small and Major Appliances, Televisions, Audio and so much more. We have everything to offer now in Mt. Hagen,” added Clough.

With the opening of this centre, the Group has created additional jobs with on-going investment in the region.