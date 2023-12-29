MSME Council wraps up 2023

The event seamlessly blended a vibrant mini-market featuring local micro-enterprises with an exclusive cocktail networking session, uniting entrepreneurs for an evening of business synergy and celebration.

Local micro enterprises showcased their diverse and innovative products, transforming the venue into a dynamic mini-market where craftsmanship took center stage. The mini-market highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity within the local MSME community, from handmade crafts to live painting.

The festivities smoothly transitioned into an elegant cocktail networking event, attracting distinguished guests such as industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders. This exclusive setting facilitated meaningful connections, idea exchange, and potential collaborations, promising to drive the growth of the local business ecosystem.

The MSME Council expressed deep appreciation for its sponsors, with Grafitti Signs, a dedicated MSME Council member, providing crucial Bronze sponsorship. BSP Life and Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH), the silver and gold sponsors, respectively, demonstrating unwavering commitment to MSME development and the local business community.

The evening's highlight featured the Managing Director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Professor David Kavanamur, who served as the guest speaker.

Professor Kavanamur emphasized the importance of supporting MSMEs, declaring, "You cannot build the nation without small enterprises." KCH pledged K250,000 to support the MSME Council's back-office operations for 2024.

CEO of Pacifund, Des Yaninen, expressed gratitude for KCH's sponsorship, stating, "The MSME Council is committed to helping entrepreneurs grow small businesses, and we thank KCH for its kind support."

James Gore, founder of the MSME Council and Board of Directors to KCH, acknowledged the support from MSME members, including the micro-informal sectors, who participated in the mini-market setup.

The MSME Council extended gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners, emphasizing that the commitment and support received during this event will propel the council toward greater heights in its mission to empower and uplift micro-enterprises in Papua New Guinea