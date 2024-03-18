MSME Call For Reform of Tax System

Highlighting the current system's bias towards foreign investors and its burden on local citizens, MSME founder James Gore emphasizes the urgent need for reform to stimulate local entrepreneurship and innovation.

The current tax structure in Papua New Guinea is under scrutiny for its disproportionate advantages to foreign investors at the expense of local businesses and individuals.

Gore stresses the necessity of rebalancing the tax system to alleviate the heavy burden borne by PNG citizens and create an environment conducive to savings, investment, and broad-based economic participation.

The MSME Council urges the government to prioritize tax remodelling efforts, advocating for inclusivity, transparency, and support for local enterprises.

Gore emphasized the importance of engaging stakeholders in constructive dialogue to shape a fair and equitable tax framework that empowers Papua New Guineans and drives sustainable economic development.

He stated that a collective responsibility in creating a tax system is vital and that benefits all Papua New Guineans by fostering collaboration and innovation.