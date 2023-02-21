MRL encouraged to look into agriculture

This was stated during the two Capital Market Licenses that were granted by the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea.

Maru added that Agriculture can be a topic of discussion according to MRL Capital Ltd.’s Risk Management frameworks. He added that due to MRL Capital’s impressive record on their growth, this is a great way to expand.

“I want to inform the market today that we are working on the amendments to make sure that the fund manager is separated from the funds.

“As a country and as a government we need to build the capital market of Papua New Guinea. One of my most important job is to look for foreign investors because we don’t have the PNG Capital market for investments. I would like encourage MRL Capital Ltd to look at long-term Agriculture especially in our agenda to replace food import. Papua New Guinea is so dependent on food imports especially food that we can produce”, stated Maru.

MRL Capital Board Chairman, Mark Soipang agreed with Maru and stated that the team will come to look into it.

“MRL Capital has always been looking for opportunities to invest in sustainable projects that continues to deliver returns to our investors or beneficiaries, your request today will be something we will consider and take on board,” said Soipang.