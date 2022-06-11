MRA Staff Earn Scholarship

The scholarship is under the Human Resource Development in the Mining Sector ‘Kizuna’ Scholarship Program. JICA provides the three scholarship programs and the Kizuna Scholarship Program is one of them.

The officer are Benny Poke, Polio Tailao and Moira Lunge. Poke and Tailao will study for their Masters at the Akita University and the Hokkaido University, while Moira will join Benny to pursue her PhD at Akita University.

Moira will be the first Papua New Guinean to pursue her PhD under the Kizuba Scholarship Program. All three will leave for study towards the end of this year.

The program aims to develop human resources such as government officials, educators and researchers who contribute to mining development in developing countries.

It offers opportunities for officials to further their studies in pursuit for Masters or PhDs at prestigious universities in Japan.