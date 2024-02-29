MRA to ramp up exploration

The government through the Mineral Resource Authority will now invest in new exploration data as infills and research for new mineral deposits in new frontiers.

New Mining Minister Muguwa Dilu announced this today in a media conference in Port Moresby.

The extractive industry has always accounted for more than 80 percent of the total export revenue of PNG.

However, it is worth noting that the potential end of mine life for many existing projects in the country for gold mines is by 2053, and copper mines by 2065.

This means the government needs new exploration data to attract new investors to develop new projects beyond 2060 for gold and 2065 for copper respectively.

Managing Director of MRA, Jerry Gary is concerned about PNG, there is no new project identified to sustain the mining sector of the country beyond 2065.

“From the schedule provided by operating mines and projects likely to come on stream, we would have all the mines closing up by around 2065. And when we look at what we call the mineral inventory in the country – that is what are the next major projects that will sustain the mining business in the country, there is none. After we commission Wafi Golpu and Frieda River, there will be no major projects in the country.

But the MD is sure there are deep-seated minerals that need to be explored.

“But we know for certain that there are deep-seated bodies in the country that are yet to be explored.

“Lead time from discovery to commissioning can take 15-50 years. Frieda River project was discovered in 1967 but is still a project after 55 years and that’s the lead time I am talking about.”

“So we have to start investing in finding the next generation of wealth to sustain the mining industry in the country. That is very critical. So from Mineral Resource Authority, we know that there are deep-seated bodies, how do we find those bodies?”

MRA has taken steps to address this gap and invested in seismic reflection technology to help collect data.

“We believe that if we run this, some of these areas with promising deep-seated bodies, we may be able to detect the structures and also give us the confidence to drill in precision.

“I went on to purchase that equipment in Canada and is now MRA property. Our engineers and geoscientists have been sent to US. They’re back and we’re cutting the lines for the first shooting down at Dawadawa. By April we should be able to shoot the first seismic reflection survey,” Gary elaborated.

The government through the Ministry of Mining is also looking at legislative reforms to address this growing concern.

“If you don’t explore, you don’t have mines. You only have mines when you continue to invest in exploration.

“Once we have big projects like Frieda which production will end in 2065, we will not have major mines because there’s no exploration currently going on. For a project to commence in 2060, you have to start exploring now.

“So this is the challenge we face and as the minister, I will work with MRA and Mineral Policy and Geohazards dept to ensure that we come up with a very aggressive exploration program for the country.“

Minister Dilu added that the government is also looking seriously into Alluvial mining and will also implement legislative changes to empower alluvial miners.

“It’s an important sector that needs attention from the government. In 2021, the Marape Rosso government endorsed the alluvial policy for alluvial miners in the country and they reserved that business. That business is reserved only for locals.

Locals should be the ones doing the mining and what we are doing now is t to ensure that it is listed as a reserved business under IPA, and we will also ensure to work with the Central Bank to ensure that those who are exporting are also locals.”

MD Gary says alluvial mining alone produces 100 thousand ounces of gold per year, which is equivalent to smaller mines like Simberi and K92 Mining and the state is determined to support this operation to increase this output.

“The total gold production from the alluvial sector has been averaging around 100 thousand ounces per annum. That’s from those alluvial miners who are using Swiss Boxes and pans. This is the most important SME sector in the country. Now after using the Swiss Boxes and Pans, this is the maximum production they can put.

“The state is now looking at piloting mechanized mining. Buy equipment and support four or five pilot projects in the country to help artisanal miners go into mechanized mining. Once we do that, we can double or triple the output from the alluvial sector,” Gary stressed.

Meantime, immediate legislative reforms that need to be made in the next session of parliament is the amendment to a section of the Mining Safety Act to include female mine workers work in underground mining and the extension of the Exploration License from two years to five years.