MRA executives visit Simberi mine

MRA Managing Director Jerry Garry visited Simberi mine for the very first-time last week. He said he was impressed with the use of geotagging in the monitoring of the DSTP line and the In-Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS) which records operator activity in the equipment.

Mr Garry said the improvements were indicative of the mine moving beyond compliance requirements to values-based commitments as it transitions from oxide mining to sulphides.

The installation of the geotagging system on Simberi’s 540 km DSTP pipeline means exact coordinates of underwater images recorded by the remotely operated vehicle that can be transmitted in real time to the environment team via the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Mr Garry was then given a tour of the mine pit by Executive Manager Development Coordination Andrew Gunua.

Garry and Gunua also visited Simberi Primary School, community markets, and Maragon Clinic including the Simberi cocoa nursery which produces the current Tabar dark chocolate that is being trialled and enjoyed in New Ireland.