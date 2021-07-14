MRA Calls For Stakeholder Support

MRA Managing Director, Jerry Garry said the re-opening of the mine is dependent upon conclusion of several agreements between Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited, State and Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) currently headed by the State Negotiation Team.

Leaders of about 200 to 300 landowners of the Porgera mining project who attended the meeting resonated their desire to re-open the mining operations.

MRA states that at the conclusion of either Shareholders Agreement or Commencement Agreement, Kumul Minerals Holdings must apply for Registration of the Dealing and legal transfer of Interests in Special Mining Lease 11 to BNL and a new project company, with that of Mineral Resources Enga and Landowners.

He said the mining advisory council authorized by the Mining Minister will deliberate on the transfer to enable the new project company and its shareholders to operate the mine.

Mr Garry said furthermore and in concurrent with the commercial negotiations, many statutory requirements for the grant of SML under the Mining Act 1992 deferred by the Mining (Amendment) Act 2020 must be fulfilled in order to re-open the mine.

MRA has identified minimum but critical requirements, and the MRA team will be on the ground to ensure consents and other necessary agreements are met prior to the mine re-opening.

Mr Garry also stated that the Development Forum has prescriptions under the Mining Act 1992 that must be fulfilled before the Mining Minister calls on stakeholders for position papers, attendance and participation for benefit sharing agreements.

He said: “Despite informal acceptance of submission by several stakeholders, everyone will be formally called upon when the minimum requirements are satisfactorily met through the due processes.”

The Mineral Resources Authority and the State Team will be working tirelessly in the ensuing months to ensure all minimum requirements are met.

The team will be rolling out programs on-site in the Porgera mine area and everyone is encouraged to support those activities geared towards re-opening of the mine operations.

“We are aware of the differences among landowners over leadership issues but their consent and support to the government process is required in the best interest of the project and the nation in our endeavour to re-open the mine.

“And at the heights of securing a much better deal for landowners, local level government, provincial government and the State.”