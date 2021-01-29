MPG aims to empower local entrepreneurs

The Morobe Provincial Government has made the commitment to help Morobeans access the state’s funding assistance, which is part of the K200 million budgeted in 2020 to support local businesses.

An awareness session on the new MPG MSME & Cooperative Societies program was conducted at the Immanuel Lutheran School yesterday, attracting a large turnout of locals who were keen to learn how to start their own businesses or cooperative societies.

Policy and strategy analyst for the Morobe provincial content plan, Noah Ariku, said under the plan’s SME and cooperative society pillar, they intend to empower Morobeans to engage in SME.

“So basically, they can contribute towards Goods and Services Tax (GST) and we can increase our internal revenue and government can fund its basic services,” he stated.

“The rationale is that our civil society – the rural majority – have the biggest potential in contributing towards GST.”

Ariku said they are trying to assist Morobeans to comply with requirements and conditions set by the Investment Promotion Authority in registering companies or business names, commerce department in registering cooperative societies and the Internal Revenue Commission’s requirements as well.

“We are endeavouring to assist our people to meet those requirements and also, we will assist them with their loan submission so they can apply for SME loan with the National Development Bank,” outlined Ariku.

Whilst a separate office is yet to be established, interested individuals and groups can visit the Morobe provincial content plan office at the infrastructure and road centre division at Tutumang Haus.

“Once the provincial budget is passed sometime in March, I hope we will have our own office outside of the provincial government complex to make it more accessible.”

The MPG has been conducting its SME awareness for three weeks now with almost 1,000 locals participating. The event will culminate with the presentation of certificates on Saturday, January 30th.

(Facilitator of the program, Bill Rua, stressing on the importance of being part of a cooperative society)