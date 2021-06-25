MP stresses on agriculture

He says agriculture is the way forward for people in Western Province as it will create more employment opportunities for locals and generate income for individuals and families.

“Don’t think that the Ok Tedi mine will stay forever. In the event it closes, agriculture will sustain you,” he stated.

Donald was speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Digam to Hukim road maintenance on June 16th, which was attended by Western Province Governor, Taboi Awi Yoto, Provincial Administrator, Robert Alphonse Kaiyun, and other ward presidents and dignitaries at Ningerum Station.

During the ceremony, the North Fly MP gave an excavator and a new vehicle.

The Member also presented a cheque of K1.15 million to the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) management to help drive agribusinesses in communities through the WestAgro Holdings Limited. The money will be used to purchase the 115 North Fly district wards a K10,000 share in Fly Vanilla.

While encouraging the people to tap into agri-businesses, Donald said in line with the Fly River Provincial Government’s four key areas of health, education, agriculture and enabling infrastructure, the province is capable of producing a variety of agricultural products, including vanilla, rice, cocoa and rubber.

OTDF’s executive manager for program services, Eric Kuman, while receiving the cheque, thanked Donald, saying WestAgro Holdings will use the money to support commercial vanilla development activities in North Fly District and Western Province at large.

Photo credit: OTDF