MOU signed for CMCA food security

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between OTDF Chief Executive Officer Havini Vira and FPDA Chief Executive Officer Mark Worinu at FPDA’s head office in Goroka.

The purpose of the MoU is for OTDF and FPDA to partner in implementing food security program in the South, Middle and North Fly Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) trust regions of Western.

The partnership will pave way for both parties to play their respective roles and responsibilities in ensuring that the CMCA people are empowered to have secured food sources to live improved livelihoods.

FPDA will provide expert technical advice to build capacity of the participating communities through ongoing training on production, crop management, pests and disease control and prevention measures, distribution of seedlings, provide market information, advisory on new research, information on climate and best farm practices and advisory on extension of the program.

FPDA will also conduct assessment of market value chain/supply chain viability of identified high value crops within the CMCA corridor.

“As a government agency, we are right in front providing technical advice, extension services, outreach program, building capacity for our people to be able to help themselves especially in food security and income opportunities, and cut down on imports, doing all these all over the place,” said Worinu.

“Western province is an area that we were not able to have an impact on especially the Tabubil area.

“As a national organization, operating out of Goroka and reaching out to wider Papua New Guinea, we feel that there are some areas in regional PNG that we need to get the outreach program extended but we need very strong partnerships in the form of districts, provincial governments, and also corporate entities.

“And we are very thankful that OTDF has been able to come on board and we will extend our outreach program particularly in food security and extension work in the region.

“We are keen to take on board your (OTDF) agendas and directions and support you technically on the ground,” Mr. Worinu remarked.

OTDF CEO Havini Vira said OTDF was looking for a partner to support them deliver the food security program.

“We had some good discussions about how we can progress some of this work with FPDA senior technical advisor Dr. Sergei Bang and FPDA special projects manager James Kraip and our discussions or the idea is sort of captured in the MoU,” Mr Vira said.

“We appreciate the technical support that will be coming. We look forward to that to help our rural people along the Fly River with this food security program.

“For FPDA to agree to this, for us it is a big thing and a milestone especially for the communities that we serve.

“About 158 villages and 150, 000 people along the Fly River from Tabubil down to Daru, it is a huge area with many challenges.

“The presence of FPDA coming onboard as our partner in this program adds value to us. It shows the people of the Fly River corridor that the government recognizes them as still PNG citizens.

“Sometimes they think they are Indonesians, so close to the border and there are no government services there,” he said.