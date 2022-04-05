MoU Sealed For Financial Literacy

This 12-month partnership between Nasfund and CEFI enables both organizations to work together in providing financial literacy training to more than 623,000 Nasfund members.

The Fund’s collaboration with CEFI is important as it empowers Nasfund employees to be champion advocates of the savings culture through financial literacy.

Nasfund Chief Executive Officer, Ian Tarutia was pleased with the partnership, which would benefit the Fund’s membership and the communities in which it operates.

“The importance of saving for retirement is a priority for the Fund. Educating our members on the pathway to a comfortable living after active employment, including how much is required to fund a meaningful retirement is a key focus for us. There is also the challenge of the unbanked segment of our population, which is being addressed through the BPNG initiative to extend financial inclusion across the country.

“We do support this program and will play our part in increasing coverage and this is why working alongside CEFI under this partnership is especially meaningful in preparing our staff to drive financial literacy to our membership. A well-informed membership makes well-informed decisions – this is crucial, especially in retirement.”

Under CEFI’s Training of Trainer (TOT) program, 60 selected Nasfund staff will undergo a 5-day training session conducted by CEFI aimed at equipping and upskilling Nasfund staff on the planning, delivery and monitoring of financial literacy training for Nasfund members.

CEFI’s reach for financial inclusion through Nasfund’s branch network and continuous engagement with its membership will be extensive. Nasfund is looking forward to working together with CEFI to promote financial inclusion through education.

CEFI Executive Director, Saliya Ranasinghe shared similar sentiments, saying financial education plays a very important role as it brings new knowledge and changes attitude.

“We hope this initiative will change the lives of Papua New Guineans to have a better standard of living.”