Morobe chocolate on display

Called ‘trupla Morobe’, the chocolate was made from cocoa grown at Lower Watut, in Bulolo district, and Wampar, Labuta and Salamaua in the Huon Gulf district, under Wafi-Golpu’s mining chocolate program.

At the Wafi-Golpu booth, Watson Tilam, a representative from the National Volunteer Services, attached with the Babuaf Farmers Cooperative, explained to attendees the process cocoa beans undergo to get the end product.

“From the wet beans, it goes to what we call fermenting; you put it in a box and basically, it builds up heat and becomes alcohol,” said Tilam.

“Sometimes when you stand near it, you can smell alcohol. That’s where flavour is built from the stench. From the fermentary box it goes for five days, then another five days in what we call solar dryers. We then pack the dry beans and sell them.”

There are over 500 active cocoa farmers in the Lower Watut area, with Tilam expressing that Babuaf farmers are more advanced than other cocoa farmers as they are now involved in downstream processing.

Chairman of the Babuaf Farmers Cooperative Society, Jerry Zemengke, stressed that while everyone is focusing on the mining and petroleum industry, agriculture is the backbone of PNG and downstream processing is the way forward.

“In terms of mining gold, we have to do two things together. One is, our chocolate bar, which is downstream processing to get chocolate bars, and then we can look at mining to produce gold bars.

“We got cocoa beans from five cooperatives, sent them to Paradise Foods to manufacture our chocolates and we’ve put them on display.”

After the chocolates were manufactured, they were sent to Australia for packaging.

‘trupla Morobe’, which is currently on trial, will also feature at the upcoming Sydney mining conference.

While waiting for the mine to start operations, Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture started working with Lower Watut cooperatives and other partners in 2010 to empower cocoa growing families. To date, over 4,000 farmers and families from Morobe are earning a sustainable income from this venture.