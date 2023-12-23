More than 100 clans left out

The determination identifies 224 clans in total. One hundred and thirty-eight (138) were from the Gulf Province, and 86 were from the Central Province. According to Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, at least 120 more clans are missing from this determination.

Gulf Province leaders are unhappy with the ministerial determination of the Papua LNG Landowners and are demanding a fair process.

Gulf Governor Sir Chris Haiveta, Kikori Open MP Soroi Eoe, and Kerema Open MP Thomas Opa, only a week after the Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Kerenga Kua announced the gazettal of the Ministerial Determination of Identification of Landowner Beneficiaries – raised concerns stating issues relating to the Social Mapping & Landowner Identification Process; Landowner Benefits Identification Process; and Lack of Consultation and Disrespect for Leadership.

In a press conference held on Friday, 22nd December, the three leaders gathered with landowners of the newly launched Gulf Papua Umbrella Joint Venture Limited to showcase their stance on the issues they raised.

One of the demands made by the leaders is the demand for the revision of the ministerial determination, a review and correction of the SMLIS Report, accountability from the Department of Petroleum and Energy, and a call for the Prime Minister to intervene and address these concerns.

The governor stated that all Gulf landowners, such as the Moripi people and others, have the right to be included.

At the press conference, Eoe said the three Gulf MPs are making all efforts to negotiate, including the missing tribes of Baimuru LLG and lhu LLG, who have not been adequately captured in the SMLIS conducted by Total Energies.



They are the tribes of Era Maipua, lare, Kaimare, Koriki, Varoi, Ipiko, Vaimwrw, Aita Orokolo and the Kouri tribes.

All three MPs maintain the firm position of all-inclusivity for landowning clans and greater participation according to their historical and traditional rights.

The benefit sharing breakup of the benefits from the project includes a 2 percent of royalty to the 224 identified landowning clans in Gulf and Central province, a 2 percent development levy that will go to the provincial government, 2 percent free carry equity for landowners that the Mineral Resources Development Company Ltd will hold; and a unique production levy that brings the total benefits up to 8 percent.

Minister Kua, when asked to comment on these concerns raised by the Gulf leaders, expressed that the leaders are well within their rights to raise concerns, utilizing the resources available to them and the courts to file an application review