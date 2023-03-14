Money not in economy: Chow

Chief executive officer, Ian Chow, explained that he had to close his factory for two weeks to assess the situation.

“Everyone’s not selling because the money is not in the economy,” he said.

“If you look at it realistically, the government can talk and the money is all there, but they’re all talking about the big projects that are all there, and those big projects don’t impact little people.

“SME was good but I don’t think the money has floated down to the people because the problem is, you can put all the money there for people but how do you apply for it?

“Most people are grassroots people, they don’t have NID, they don’t have papers or they don’t have a history. The money does not get to the people who actually need it.

“My biscuit, the price is K1 to K1.50. So if that’s not selling, that tells you that there’s a problem.”

Chow clarified that mismanagement and marketing strategies are not reasons behind the stagnant sale of Lae Biscuit products, especially Snax chicken and beef.

From the over 2,000 staff, 700 of the production staff were sent home for two weeks. However, Chow said 200 of them were brought back on Monday, March 13th, while 500 are still at home.

“For me, the biggest hindrance to manufacturing is power.

“In Lae, we’ve had no power, it’s always been on and off for the last 40 years that I’ve been running the business.

“PNG Power say they have leakages of over 30 percent, well that’s their job to correct it. For us business houses, we’re running generators probably 90 percent of the time.

“Zenag, Tablebirds, those other businesses that run freezers, they have to go 100 percent. My power bill, of diesel bill, is averaging K1.3 million a month. That is just crazy but the poor freezer people, they have about K2.3-K2.5 million a month.”

Chow outlined that according to PNG Power, it is illegal for companies to have their own solar setups to power their operations. This was why during the recent Lae business sector’s meeting with the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, Chow asked if the business houses could be exempted from the policy.

“It’s illegal for us to do it but I think I’m going to proceed and if PNG Power wants to take me to court, I will fight the court battle because every year, I spend at least a million Kina to repair my equipment from the power surges.”