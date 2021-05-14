Momote Airport Upgrade

This project is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

The new facility will include, a VIP lounge, a spacious departure lounge that will cater for 139 seats, passenger check-in counters, and arrival lounge with conveyor belt for baggage.

To add to that will be the baggage screening machines, close circuit camera TV (CCTVs), a kiosk and toilet plus others.

The terminal design resembles a stingray, a cartilaginous fish common in the Manus Province.

The improved facility for Momote Airport, coincides with the province’s plans to boost business activities and increase tourism opportunities.

The new terminal building facility complements the airport’s upgraded aircraft runway pavement extension from previously 1810 metres to achieve a total runway length of 2010 metres to accommodate B737 - 800 or similar capacity aircraft and completed last month.

The airport facelift is part of a series of high impact projects under Tranche 3 that are funded through the Asian Development Bank’s Multi-tranche Financing Facility loan and the GoPNG’s counterpart funding worth a total of K99.6m.

It is managed by the NAC’s Project Implementation Unit and implemented under the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program.

NAC thanks the effort of the development partners for their continued support in ensuring that major airports in PNG are improved to meet the International Civil Aviation Organisation standards and the national Civil Aviation Rules Part 139 to operate in safe and secure aerodrome environments.