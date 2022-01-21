Mombi Lauds EU Program

Mr Mombi was speaking during the Geographical Indication (GI) Awareness Conference held by the EU Funded UN Joint STREIT Programme, in partnership with the PNG Investment Promotion Authority for 2 days in Port Moresby recently.

Pointing out to the country's vision to build a modern climate-smart business-oriented agriculture sector with diverse products and international cooperation in this sector, Mr Mombi explained GI as an intellectual property certification that helps develop brand names for traditional original products to feed the overseas markets.

He emphasized that GI as a new road map and existing journey that the government is looking forward to being part of it.

Meantime, IPA Managing Director, Clarence Hoot remarked that GI is embedded in the PNG Trade Policy, as a key strategic area to continue to advocate for the extension of the protection for certain products such as coffee, that are unique to PNG Geography.

He said: “The role played by the EU-STREIT PNG in GI initiative as a huge step in the right direction for agriculture and for Government's agencies to take notice that GI is an opportunity to improve infrastructure, facilities and the processes to help our local farmers.”

The EU-STREIT PNG's Deputy Programme Coordinator, Pavel Burian, who facilitated the sessions, explained that registration of products originating from PNG with a trademark under GI aims to protect the specific knowledge, regional linked and traditional properties and manufacturing practices.

He added that as a new concept, the conference was part of the collective consultation process to discuss amendments to trademark laws.

"Together with the Intellectual Property Office of IPA, we already took initial steps to revise relevant framework, primarily the Trademark Law and related legislation, launched identification of pilot products. We started preparation of roadmap for Geographical Indication implementation to PNG legal framework and its full-scale rollout nation-wide,” said Dr Burian.

During the conference, representatives of locally manufactured products from cocoa, vanilla, coconut, and fish also had a panel discussion on the specifics of their products and how they can be certified under GI.