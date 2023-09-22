Modern Kimbe Market opens

The Kimbe Market Redevelopment is a joint initiative of the West New Britain Provincial Government, Australian and New Zealand governments. It will provide accessible, reliable and secure market facilities for local people.

The redeveloped market also provides increased opportunities for economic security for market vendors, their families and communities, and safer, more comfortable and accessible market infrastructure for all market users. It will support ongoing social and economic development and prosperity in the province.

Visitors, patrons, vendors and their families will benefit from the market’s new amenities. These include bathrooms, washing areas, fresh water, storage facilities, improved lighting and safety features, essential sanitary waste management facilities, and better access for people and vehicles. There are also environmental features such as solar power and rainwater harvesting.

Minister for Finance and Implementation Rainbo Paita, the Governor for West New Britain Sasindran Muthuvel, Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp and New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Zwart, came together to officially open the new look market.

Governor Muthuvel said: “The Kimbe Market is a fundamental part of the economic and cultural fabric of West New Britain; it brings together people from across the province and is essential to our future prosperity. Throughout this journey – from the very beginning to today – I am proud and delighted to have witnessed the hard work and contribution of the Kimbe community and the people of West New Britain.”

Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp said, “The Kimbe Market redevelopment is an exciting example of our PNG-Australia Partnership delivering community impact for the long term. High quality, critical infrastructure – like the Kimbe Market – is about prioritising local solutions, local voices and local participation to drive sustainable development outcomes.”

New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Zwart, in his remarks highlighted that the world class market facility is the result of a strong partnership between the West New Britain Provincial Government and the governments of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand that will endure into the future.

“The New Zealand Government is proud to have supported the aspirations of the provincial government and the people of West New Britain for the development of a bigger, better, safer and more secure Kimbe market. We are confident this vital development will serve as a hub for smallholder farmers and market vendors, particularly women, to grow economic opportunity and improve and sustain their livelihoods,” said High Commissioner Zwart.

The Kimbe Market Redevelopment created opportunities for local businesses and jobs and training for local workers including 23 women and five people with a disability. In addition, local groups and stakeholders were engaged in consultation and decision making from the outset of the project.