Mobile School Fee Payments

BSP Kokopo Branch Manager, Joe Makinta said the branch is collaborating with the Education Department in the province in getting schools to register as Mobile Banking Merchants and providing another payment option for School Fee Payment.

“As traditional banking moves into digital banking and making service more accessible to customers, BSP is targeting schools in the province to look at alternative easy access for payment such as Mobile Banking,” he said.

So far, 11 schools have registered to use the service. Mobile Banking Merchant has also been part of the Bank’s drive to deliver convenient digital banking to the communities and business houses in the province. Currently there are eight active merchants.

“This training targets the unbanked involving schools, tertiary institutions, women groups, church groups, corporate societies and other organised groups. Most gained the simple steps of saving and budgeting skills,” Mr Makinta said.

The province has BSP branches in Kokopo and Rabaul, with two sub-branches in Kerevat and Palmalmal. These branches serve customers in the province as well as to customers as far as New Ireland and those along the East-West New Britain Highway.

The Rabaul Branch, although smaller than what it used to be prior to the 1994 twin volcanic eruption, continues to service the customers almost 40 years on and remains the only Commercial Bank operating in Rabaul Town. The Kokopo Branch has been in operation since 1995.