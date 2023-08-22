Mobil Oil New Guinea bolster fuel supply

The company has recently unveiled its latest initiative with the commissioning of a third loading arm at its Port Moresby Terminal. This innovative enhancement is set to revolutionize the fuel distribution landscape in Papua New Guinea.

With the new loading arm in place, MONG's bottom loading facility is primed to increase its capacity, allowing for faster and safer truck loading of both Diesel and Petrol. This translates to shorter delivery times, which will undoubtedly benefit the company's clientele throughout the country.

General Manager of Mobil Oil New Guinea, Charles Ewart, emphasized the far-reaching impact of this development on their daily operations.

"These upgrades reduce loading times by an hour per truckload and it increases our daily output from less than 20 trucks per day to over 30 trucks with high-quality fuel," Ewart remarked.

This not only highlights the efficiency gains of the new loading arm but also underscores the company's commitment to providing top-notch service to its customers.

Tera Shandro, ExxonMobil PNG Chairperson and Managing Director underscored the crucial role that energy supply security plays in the lives of Papua New Guineans.

"We support the country’s energy supply security, something that is crucial to the everyday lives of Papua New Guineans," Shandro stated.

The company's ongoing nationwide investments, worth K40 million, are geared towards ensuring that the fuel demands of their customers are reliably met.

MONG's forward-looking approach doesn't stop with the Port Moresby Terminal as the company has its sights set on further expansion and modernization.

Next year, they plan to introduce a cutting-edge bottom-loading facility at their Lae Terminal, marking another milestone in their commitment to optimizing their fuel distribution network.

For over a century, Mobil Oil New Guinea has been a steadfast supplier of quality fuel to the nation. Their extensive network of terminals, retail service stations, and wholesale customers stands as a testament to their dedication to serving the needs of Papua New Guinea.

As they continue to invest in their people, processes, and facilities, MONG is poised to remain a driving force behind the nation's energy supply and distribution sector.