Minj Market Point For Rural Farmers

The partnership between the leading agribusiness, Innovative Agro Industry Ltd. (IAI) and Jiwaka Provincial Government through the Jiwaka Development Corporation, have established the buying point in Minj to purchases the citrus fruits from Jiwaka’s citrus farmers, including lemons, lime, oranges and tangerines.

From the buying point the citrus fruits enter a cold chain and are delivered to the markets in Lae and Port Moresby, thereby creating market access to Jiwaka’s farmers and providing the urban consumers quality citrus at affordable prices.

The buying point is part of a large-scale partnership that will include assisting the farmers with inputs, extension services, technology and expertise.

Margaret Deruage from Simbu is the officer in charge at Minj Buying Point.

She said: “The buying point receives good feedback from the farmers, because before the buying point started its operation, accessing markets for their citrus was a challenge for most individual farmers.

“The few farmers that succeeded in selling their citrus had to deal with traders and other agents that brought and sold their produce to the markets but paid the farmers at a low price.

“The established commercial buying point has rejuvenated and motivated the farmers to tend to their abandoned citrus trees, so they can constantly bring in supply. This sustains farmers in the long run,” she said.

Margaret said it is interesting to note that most farmers own individual orchard yards of around 500 to 1000 or more trees. In the past they typically operated within associations to help them access markets.

“Today I see that the majority come to sell their citrus as individual farmers and few show up as part of an association or other type of groups.”

Margaret graduated from Vudal University in East New Britain and has been working with Innovative Agro-Industry since 2015. She started as Plant Protection Officer at 9-Mile Farm and moved to the Highlands to work as an Extension Officer at the Sirunki farm in Enga.

She says the biggest challenge for the buying point team is getting good quality and quantity to meet market demand.

“The farmer receive a good price and assistance to ensure consistent flow of supply. We receive support from the Jiwaka Development Cooperation Limited, linking the farmers to the new venture and providing awareness regarding the market and its benefits.”

The Jiwaka Produce is available through the existing marketing channels that IAI has established like the 9-Mile Farm and expected to increase, following the official opening this week.