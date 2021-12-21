Minj Buying Point Opened

Governor for Jiwaka, Dr. William Tongamp, opened the facility set up jointly by the Innovative Agro Industries and the provincial government through its development arm last week Thursday 16 December.

“We set up the selling point in Minj, where the farmers can come to us, sell the produce here and it enters the cold chain so that we can preserve. Right now we are using the refrigerator containers, it will be in a cold chain until it reaches the supermarket in Port Moresby and then we will be compete with the import on prices,” Agro Innovative CEO and Chairman, Ilan Weiss said.

He said it was vital for providing a buying point for citrus in Jiwaka by comparing the prices of imported citrus products in Port Moresby to the locally grown from Jiwaka. He said imported products cost 10 times more than the local of the same quantity did.

Mr Weiss said it takes a political will to bring transformation to the people. Therefore, credit goes to the governor of the province, Dr. William Tongamp for supporting the project by the IAI and Jiwaka Development Corporation.

“This operation is a joint venture of Jiwaka Development Corporation and the Israelis. Jiwaka Development Corporation owns almost 70 percent of this operation and we gave the management and 30 percent of ownership to the Israelis. This means that a large portion of this belongs to the people of Jiwaka,” Governor Tongamp said.

He also acknowledged the leadership and management of Paul Tumun, CEO of Jiwaka Development Corporation for bringing in such a large investment in just two years of its operation.