Minister Wong highlights transformational agenda at TUNA 2024

Minister Wong highlighted PNG's commitment to sustainable tuna management and the critical role the Pacific Islands plays, where 25% of the world’s tuna are caught.

Wong shared PNG's recent initiatives, including the ratification of the Agreement on Port State Measures and a Ship rider Agreement with the United States, enhancing efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

These measures, along with PNG’s efficient Vessel Monitoring System and extensive observer programs demonstrate the country's proactive stance on sustainable fisheries management.

Minister Wong also announced a major policy shift aimed at transforming PNG’s fisheries sector into a globally competitive, diversified industry.

Key initiatives include preferential vessel rates for PNG-flagged vessels and rebates for tuna processing plants, alongside a new Memorandum of Agreement ensuring sustainable vessel day management.

Furthermore, PNG is establishing a sectoral State-Owned Enterprise to bolster its participation in commercial fisheries, with legislative groundwork already in progress.

The minister emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, highlighting the East New Britain Initiative, which aims to create inclusive investment pathways for the Pacific Islands tuna industry in response to climate change challenges.

Minister Wong concluded by expressing optimism about the future of the tuna industry and the role of collaborative efforts in driving sustainable development and innovation.