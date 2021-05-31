Mining processes overlooked?

While a majority of locals have embraced the Morobe Provincial Government’s Triple 1 policy of 1 day, 1 person, 1 kina – which was the concept behind the establishment of the Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd – a few have pointed out the lack of a feasibility study or an environmental impact statement.

An environmental impact statement (EIS) helps policy makers, community leaders and stakeholders make informed decisions. The lack of an EIS for the proposed Maus Markham dredging site has raised warning flags for a few informed members of the Labu Butu community.

Labu Butu’s Lunda clan chairman, Guy Kiliki, said locals are not aware of the dramatic change that will befall their traditional gardening and fishing sites once the project gets off ground.

He pointed out a lack of communication between the Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd and members of the community, in spite of MPG’s stance that awareness has been carried out.

“No awareness, no study, no nothing so I think we have to push for that before operation i kamap,” he stated.

The clan leader outlined the need for a monitoring system and social mapping.

“Mi wari lo ol Labu pipol ya, especially Labu Butu. I believe that their living will dramatically change, just like that,” he said whilst clicking his fingers.

“Taim operesen i on, on, on and it releases all these silt and sediments into the river system and all these, it will end up in the mangrove.”

Voicing similar sentiments was John Katu from the Malatu clan of the Wampar LLG, who said the principal landowners of the Lae Tidal Basin have always been overlooked.

“When you look at it, we the Labu people contribute maybe billions a year i go lo economy blo Papua New Guinea. And after all, mipla no kisim wanpla gutpla benefit out of wanem risos mipla ofarim, osem land mipla gim aut go pinis.”

Katu highlighted the deplorable state the Huon Gulf district is in, pointing out that despite being less than 20 minutes away from Lae, they still lack access to water, electricity and quality infrastructure.

Meantime, in response to the lack of studies into potential physical, cultural and environmental impacts, Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, gave the assurance that all mining requirements will be followed.

“Ino nap bai yumi tok mipla asples so mekim nating. Nogat. Olgeta mining laws, mining regulations, whatever requirement, mipla mas mitim.” (Just because we are locals does not mean that we can just do whatever. No. All mining laws, mining regulations, whatever requirements, we must meet them.)

Additionally, after the May 27th warden hearing, Governor Saonu presented cows, food stock and K2,000 to each of the four clans of Labu Butu.

When presenting the money to the clan leaders, Saonu said it was a form of appreciation as they allowed their governor into their village. He also urged them to make sure he returns for another term to continue what he has already started.

(Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, presenting K2,000 to each of the clans of Labu Butu in the Wampar LLG, Huon Gulf district)