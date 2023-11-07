Mini-agro, MSME expo empower communities

The Mini-Agriculture and Micro, Small Medium Enterprise (MSME) exposition, a remarkable initiative, showcased the dynamic spirit of local communities and their creative endeavors.

Hosted by Gildipasi, a Community Based Organisation (CBO) with vital support from the United States Agency for International Development’s Lukautim Graun Program (USAID LGP), this event united ten CBOs from various communities, including Karkum, Mirap, Tokain, Simbukanam, Malas, and Murukanam, within wards 3 and 6 of Sumgilbar LLG, Sumkar District.

The exposition served as a platform for these communities, women's groups, and partners to present their skills, including art and craft creations and agricultural produce. It also attracted local and visiting business houses keen on exhibiting their products. With over 200 attendees over two days, the event coincided with the inauguration of a newly constructed resource center.

The Expo not only fostered a spirit of entrepreneurship but also enabled farming communities to forge non-traditional alliances, engage with agricultural entities, and receive training on enhanced farming practices and quality assurance for broader market access.

Kamapim Limited, a private enterprise specializing in purchasing vanilla and cocoa, actively shared valuable farming techniques with villagers, aiming to enhance crop yields. Contressha Ikomi from Mama Bank reported a surge in interest from villagers regarding loan facilities and services, with nine new bank accounts opened.

Tina Manamb, owner of Kumul Organics, appreciated the opportunity to educate the community about their diverse product range, including virgin coconut oil, turmeric oil, noni oil, ginger oil, carrot oil, and organic soap. Moreover, they planned to expand their supply base, fostering market access for local women's groups and economic growth.

The Expo also drew the participation of businesses such as Kokonas Indastri Koporesen, Digicel, and RD Cannery, all of whom showcased their products. Negilopa Daisan, a resident married to a local, seized the opportunity to sell her handwoven baskets at the event.

She expressed gratitude for the platform, as it resolved her market access challenges and allowed her to generate income.

Similarly, a group of mothers from Karkar island successfully sold their bilums, an accomplishment they attributed to the Expo. They eagerly anticipated the event becoming an annual occurrence.

The Expo received support of Sumkar MP and Madang Governor, and discussions are underway with the Madang Provincial Government to establish the Mini-Agriculture and MSME Expo as a recurring economic priority, ensuring the sustainability of this empowering community event.