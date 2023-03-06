Mineral dept revises strategy

These are being captured in the Bougainville Integrated Strategic Development Plan (BISDP) 2023-2027 and the DOMER Strategic Plan 2023-2027 to be launched this year.

Kolotein said in 2022, the department reviewed existing strategic directions around the department’s three core functions which are; mineral resources development, energy resources development and geohazard management.

The revised strategic directions include:

Mineral and energy sector contribution to the Toroama-Nisira Government’s Six-Point Strategy and vision for economic growth and control.

To provide sustainable development policy and regulatory frameworks with best practice social, environmental, technical and safety expectations.

Building organisational and strategic capacity to acceptable standards.

Promote good governance, accountability and transparency in administration of the sector.

Strong popular support for the development of the mineral and energy sector.

Ensure government and the resource owners effectively participate and benefit from the development of the mineral and energy resources.

High quality, up-to-date geological information available at the department

Establishment of geohazards management functions.

“The strategies also show commitment to reviewing and developing our laws consistent with international best practice in the sector and there is commitment to enhancing the organisational capability of DoMER,” Secretary Kolotein said.

“The new strategies further provide the basis to improve on good governance, accountability and transparency and acknowledge the importance of local stakeholders and local content and revenue management considerations in fully realising resource-sector derived social and economic development in Bougainville.”