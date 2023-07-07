Milestone reached for Steamships project

The certificate allows full operations of the retail and commercial (office) portion of the building.

The completion of the retail and commercial floors of the building is a major achievement and marks another step forward in the development's progress.

Pacific Palms Property focus is now on completing the fit out of the Marriott Executive Apartments. These 88 premier apartments have unparalleled views of Fairfax Harbour and Ela Beach, spacious layouts, and top-of-the-line amenities, promising luxurious living experience for its residents.

The Marriott Executive Apartments will open in November 2023 along with the club floor which boasts gyms, pools, yoga and dance studios, a spa, lounge and restaurant.

Managing Director for Steamships, Rupert Bray, said: “The Harbourside South mixed-use development will add a new dynamic to the Harbourside precinct.

“Steamships, its co-developers, and Pacific Palms Property are pleased to bring such a renowned international name as Marriott to Port Moresby.

“The development is poised to become a landmark destination that will enrich Port Moresby and contribute to Papua New Guinea’s growth.

“The Harbourside precinct is set to transform the city’s skyline, bringing an inner urban lifestyle option to all residents and visitors to the city.”