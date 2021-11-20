Metallurgists Field Day Remarkable

As part of the team’s talent development initiative, Senior Metallurgist Jacob Gare from Salt Nomane-Karimui district of Simbu Province, said his team arranged the event with Lihir’s Production Geology Team and Newcrest Corporate Ore Deposit Knowledge team, to help the metallurgists in Lihir operation build geological knowledge of the treatable ore they deal with at the process plant.

The event was a first for the team and was rolled out in a 60-minute lecture on Lihir’s gold deposit, together with a mine tour of the stockpile and pit, and an island trip to Lihir’s outer island, Mando for team bonding.

“The information from the sessions improved our understanding and helped us put into perspective ore-related operational and metallurgical challenges we encounter daily in Lihir’s processing plant.

“Better understanding of how these ores respond to different processes in the plant will enable us to set up the circuit in the best way possible to treat them and maximise production,” said Mr Gare.

Graduate Metallurgist, Clarence Vitolo, 28, from West New Britain and Manus provinces, said he learnt a lot on the day and described the event as ‘remarkable’.

“Although it was a one-off event for our team, it is a remarkable event in my career, and I’m thankful for that. The knowledge shared was eye-opening for me, and I appreciate that it will greatly help me make decisions in my field of profession,” he said.

“The event also made it possible for us to go to the mine’s pit for the first time; that was an exciting experience,” Mr Vitolo added.

Furthermore, Metallurgist Tamala Anam, 32, from Morobe and East Sepik provinces, said she enjoyed the island cruise to Mando for a team bonding session.

“Often, we get busy meeting daily KPI targets that we spend less time getting to know our colleagues. Our island cruise allowed us to get together outside of the workplace, know each other more and reflect on our shared goals,” she said.

The event aligned with Newcrest’s People pillar, which focuses on developing the best people for all Newcrest operations.

“As a business, our aspiration is that employees build long-term fulfilling careers with Newcrest. Our Metallurgy Career Development Day aligned with that aspiration. We must have some of the best Papua New Guinean Metallurgists working in Lihir operation,” said Superintendent – Metallurgy, Sam Litson.