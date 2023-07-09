Merchant Payment Service

This is an alternate option for payment at stores where CellMoni is accepted aside from the many different available options.

With Merchant Payment made available on CellMoni, customers are given added convenience such as less time spent in cue, fast checkout and, ease down the need to carry physical wallets.

The mobile device is nicknamed, ‘The new wallet’ literally being hand-held and, an accessory carried everywhere.

CellMoni recognizes and values customer needs and merchant payment through CellMoni brings Digicel PNG closer to continue to improve customer experience which is in Digicel’s DNA.

The Digicel telecommunication connects urban to rural communities in PNG but there are certain missing structures in play that is limiting people from reaching financial institutions. Therefore, CellMoni has a pivotal part to play in turning cash to mobile money allowing a wider range of people to pay for services using their phone instead of cash and card.

Saturday’s launch saw the team set up at Fone Haus Boroko and Fone Haus Vision City. The launch also came with a 10 percent Cash Back Promotion where customers who used their CellMoni wallets, were able to receive some of their money back leaving the scene with smiles.

Digicel CellMoni is thankful for the support received from the management and staff of Fone Haus by coming on board as an authorized CellMoni Merchant.

Digicel CellMoni look forward to working with more merchants as part of its aim to build an inclusive cashless economy by providing customers the opportunity to benefit from financial tools that can be accessed through their mobile phones.

Merchants around the country interested to register as a CellMoni merchant can call 888 for more information or email their name and contact info to cellmoni.support@digicelpacific.com.