Members Encouraged To Utilize Channels

These touch points are 17 branch offices around the country, an online member portal and a dedicated call center on phone 1588 that allows convenient access of their choosing.

In a statement Nasfund said, “Especially during this busy election period, the Fund notes that there may be disruptions to its operations, especially in areas where there are security issues.”

Nasfund General Manager Member & Employer Services, Anne Wilson is encouraging all members to access these services at their convenience-without the need to fly to Port Moresby.

“In 2022, collectively our branch network has served a total of 125,000 members. The majority of these members have been served at our Boroko service centre in NCD and our Lae Service Centre in Morobe Province.

“Of these 125,000 members served, just under 30 percent are members who are requesting for a Nasfund balance statement. 19 percent are members who are after general enquiries and 15 percent are members following-up on their withdrawal applications.”

Nasfund stated that much of the information requested by members can be sourced via their electronic channels.

“Our electronic channels have been established to make it easier for members to access our services without the need to spend time and money travelling to visit a Nasfund branch office.”

To assist members access services without physically visiting a Nasfund branch, the following channels should be utilised;

The Fund’s Call Centre on Phone 1588, email help@nasfund.com.pg

The Member Online Portal (MOL) on the Fund’s website www.nasfund.com.pg ,

The Fund’s electronic withdrawal application service e-withdrawals@nasfund.com.pg , and

The Fund’s social media pages; Facebook: www.facebook.cp,/nasfundPNG, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nasfund, Twitter: @nasfund_png, Instagram: @nasfund_png .

Nasfund is the country’s largest superannuation provider by membership size, and are providing the platforms for contributing employers to access superannuation services easily.

The Call Centre and helpdesk operates 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 12midday Saturday to attend to member queries.

The MOL is Nasfund’s way of ensuring that members take ownership of ensuring that their personal details, and beneficiary listings, are updated regularly. Members can also view their housing advance eligibility, and keep track of their contributions via the MOL.

“Our e-withdrawal option, introduced in 2020, allows members to send their withdrawal application via email, without having to physically lodge their application at a Nasfund branch.

“Our social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram) also provide an added avenue for members to interact with our staff on a daily basis. Members can interact with our staff via their social media accounts.”

Nasfund stated they are committed to these options, so that members can access services from the safety and comfort from wherever they are.