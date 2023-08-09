Melanesian Trustee Services Ltd license revoked

The PBF is one of the country’s largest equity funds that is owned by nearly 20,000-unit holders.

Chairman of SCPNG, James Joshua, stated that investigations on the performance on MTSL commenced on the 29th of June, 2023 and several breaches of MTSL’s fiduciary duty to unit holder that had been identified.

“The investigation revealed breaches in certain Clause in the Trust Deed; like MTSL was excessively paid as a fund manager of a passively managed fund, it performed poorly, delayed as a Trustee, lacked good Corporate Government Practices, paid an excessive fee of K180 million between 2010 and 2022 and the liquidity of PBF is considered at risk.

Investigation also saw breaches in the Capital Market Act 2015, no Annual General meetings and no proper Unitholder registry” he stated.

Chairman added that due to various complaints by PBF unit holders and the public on performance of MTSL over the fund PBF and its conduct on the recently proposed Trukai Share Buy-Back arrangement, the commission conducted thorough investigation.

“Sunrice is an exclusive supplier to Trukai Industries. The commission had noted in PBF’s financials that the valuation of Trukai has been largely volatile. Transaction is within the confines of the Manager and the Trustee responsibilities and therefore cannot proceed if the transaction was not in the best interest of the unitholders in the insufficient transaction details,” Mr Joshua said.

The cancelation brought exposure to the significant concerns on conflict of interest, lack of transparency, and potential disadvantages for unit holders.