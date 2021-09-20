Mekepo village for Home ownership

The land will accommodate a home ownership scheme.

Mek Pindu, of Pindu Transport Company surprised the praxis of the PV Training with the announcement of an 11 hectares piece of land within the vicinity of NCD to build a housing scheme for them.

He said his family were considering many options including selling it or dedicating it to charity as they had been considering this for some time.

They had been visiting and helping the destitute such as helping orphans, widows and ex-prisoners so they were considering to use the land for that purpose, but then they met Papa Sam who has been planning for a similar thing but purposely for the benefit of those who attended the PV Training and are part of the MSME under HDI.

Before signing the power of attorney in the presence of the graduating praxis and other members, Pindu said he was inspired by the scripture in the bible in which Jesus said to give and it shall be given to you.

He said the law of nature is that you give first and then the law of nature all work in your favour.

He also likened his decision to the 3 laws of motion by Isaac Newton. That everything in the universe stays in its current state unless an external force acts on it then it will change the direction and also change the speed or velocity. On that principle Pindu family gave their land to HDI.

Tam Senior was overwhelmed by this gesture.

“This the type of servant leadership we need in this country. People just show to help other people. So thank you Mek and your family. Thank you for this. I want the whole of Papua New Guinea to know this man and his family, what he’s doing for the people of this country,” he said.

So a mutual agreement was founded and the power of attorney was signed by Mek and his wife Rachel and son Carl Pindu, and handed over to Tam Senior and his son Alexis.

The signing paves the way for roll out of development aspirations of “Mekepo Village” a first of its kind pilot project of a traditional land parcel located at Baruni/Motukea in NCD, to be developed into a new thriving modern village.