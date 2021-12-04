The fair allows over 200 SME vendors, mostly mothers in NCD, to set up market and sell various products.

Unity Supermarket Limited in collaboration with NCDC have organized the Mega SME fair that will run from December 3rd to the 16th.

The Unity Mall operating under the name Unity Supermarket Limited is set up by the PNG Christian Professionals Network.

Prime Minister Marape encouraged Papua New Guineans to embrace SME and not depend on free handouts.

Unity Supermarket are providing free space for all SMEs that will be participating in the SME Fair, from clothing, floriculture, beauty products and cooked food the opportunity to sell their products.

Women’s Rep, Jenny Mulungu, thanked Unity Supermarket for the opportunity to sell their products, noting the many changes and challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.