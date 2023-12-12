Meeting the world’s energy demand sustainably

Emphasizing the growing significance of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company addressed the global need for secure energy amidst a changing landscape.

Chairperson and Managing Director at ExxonMobil PNG Tera Shandro, provided insights from the 'ExxonMobil Global Outlook: Our View to 2050.'

Anticipating a 25% increase in the world's population and a 15% surge in energy demand by 2050, Shandro stressed the pivotal role of LNG in meeting these challenges sustainably.

"Natural gas, especially LNG, will be crucial in meeting growing energy demand while supporting climate goals," Shandro stated.

ExxonMobil outlined its commitment to strategically place LNG investments and large-scale emissions management initiatives, such as the world's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Baytown, Texas.

Asia Pacific countries, including PNG, are expected to remain core natural gas customers for decades. Shandro emphasized the significance of PNG's proximity, high-quality resources, and efficient facilities in meeting regional energy needs.

ExxonMobil's involvement extends beyond energy projects, as evidenced by its interest in environmental conservation.

Shandro praised the collaborative efforts in Gulf Province, where 109 clans signed 11 Kikori Conservation Deeds, preserving 27,000 hectares of land. This initiative marks a milestone for PNG and sets an example for international investments.

"Investing in Papua New Guinea means fostering a partnership for mutual benefits," Shandro asserted.

The company's belief in 'Protecting Tomorrow, Today' extends beyond business operations, aiming for a net-zero future and community-driven environmental conservation efforts.

As ExxonMobil advances its LNG projects, including Papua LNG and P’nyang LNG, and explores opportunities like the Wildebeest prospect, Papua New Guinea's role as an energy supplier is poised to extend beyond 2050, promising both economic growth and environmental stewardship.