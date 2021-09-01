Meals for frontliners from Digicel through ‘Feed a Fijian’ Initiative

In addition to the over 300 meals for frontline workers, food ration packs will be distributed to 28 needy households.

‘Feed a Fijian’ initiative is a 'pay it forward' program that focuses on providing healthy and nutritious meals for frontliners and ration packs for families faced with food insecurity. The meals are an expression of gratitude for the sacrifice frontline workers make daily. The project will also have a positive economic effect as it will contribute to the operation of a small business, support local supply chains, local farmers and promote the use of e-payment channel MyCash.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “We launched Digicel Rewards two weeks ago to show appreciation to our loyal customers. This week, to show our gratefulness to our frontline workers, Digicel has provided warm and nutritious meals to them as our ongoing support towards the fight against the virus.”

“This is a great initiative from Kanalevu Kitchen and I urge other business houses and individuals to join the ‘Feed a Fijian’ project as a means of appreciation for the selfless service provided by our front line heroes.” added Farid.

Frank and Vui Saketa from Kanalevu Kitchen, said; “We’re grateful for this timely donation from Digicel. This will boost our efforts to feed more frontline workers and families. The support and interest towards our initiative have been very encouraging and the frontline workers that we have been able to bless with a meal are very appreciative of the gesture made by those that have paid meals forward for them.”

Digicel urges its customers and the public to conform to COVID safe measures that are currently put in place by the Government. Digicel has also started a pledge with an “All in for A Safer Fiji” message aimed at driving vaccination awareness and a call to the nation that our fight against the virus will work ‘Better Together with Everybody All In’.

Photo supplied Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed (centre) with Frank and Vui Saketa of Kanalevu Kitchen