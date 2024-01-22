MCC awards ‘hardworking’ employees

Ramu NiCo, the largest Chinese investment in Papua New Guinea, gave awards to top-performing departments, teams, and employees of 2023 at its annual working conference last week.

One department, four teams, and 73 employees received the awards at the presentation which took place at the Madang head office and virtually viewed at Kurumbukari Refinery, Basamuk mine site, Port Moresby Office, and its office in Beijing, China.

Company chairman, Wang Zhou said the presentation of awards was a way to thank and appreciate the staff for being role models for others to follow and for maintaining the positive image of Ramu NiCo.

“The last year 2023 was a year of great challenges, unforgettable memories, and extraordinary circumstances. It marked an important milestone in the company’s history and was a critical year for the company to sprint for high-quality development at the start and to strive for excellence,” said Mr. Wang.

Chief Accountant, Zhong Jiawen said despite the odds, the company achieved a lot of its goals and breakthroughs. As a result, many outstanding role-model departments, teams, and employees emerged in 2023.

“RNML commends and presents the outstanding award to all departments, teams, and individuals who set out great examples and achieve success to promote Ramu NiCo’s development to a new level,” Mr Zhong said.

Kurumbukari refinery Deputy Camp Superintendent, Glen Tuare Atomu who was also one of the recipients of the award acknowledged the company for recognizing its employees.

He said being recognized for individual work performance by an international company was a great achievement in life, and that was something that all employees at Ramu Nico must follow in 2024.

“But getting this award is not easy, it requires a lot of hard work, commitment at working hours and after hours, with honesty, respect, and a good working relationship between co-workers, supervisors and bosses. It all adds to this achievement,” Mr. Glen said.

He added that the employee award did not represent only personal commitment but also an overall commitment of other departments that work together.