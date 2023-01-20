Material support for rubber industry

The allocation of K50,000 by the Rubber Board to support farmers in Gulf Province is confidence in the work done so far since 2017.

Rubber industry complemented the coconut and copra industry as early as 1920s and took off in many provinces as a plantation and estate crop in Central, Gulf, Oro, Morobe, Western, Sepik etc.

“In recent times, we had production falling due to policy intervention and lack of support, whilst plantations sector affected by exit of big operators such as Steamships and Burns Philip etc

“But we have good news where Rubber Board and DAL responded to Farmer's and Settlers Association request for assistance to work with DPI in Gulf and Central to work on abandoned rubber plots,” said Farmset Association Inc. president, Wilson Thompson.

He stated that rubbing tapping in Gulf stopped in 2000 but started again in 2020 with support from the Gulf Provincial Government and DPI.

“In January 2023, we had 1.37 tonnes of cup lump rubber from Murua, Gulf delivered to Doa plantation.

“We commend the Gulf Provincial Administration and DPI who has been supportive in dealing with transport and buying costs.

“We also had Rubber Board supplying 9000 cups and 200 tapping knives and tapping tools and materials,” said Thompson.

Gulf DPI have trained officers and materials will be used at Murua. Also the tapping materials and tools are ready for Kubuna, Bakaidu, Rigo and Kapogere in Central Province

The Highland Farmers and Settlers Association will organise with Galley Reach Holdings Ltd to provide support in training at these locations and handover of materials, whilst DAL Southern and Central DPI will supervise and monitor the tapping and sales of rubber.