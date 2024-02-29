Maru raises fisheries concerns at WTO conference

Maru says 50 percent of the world’s tuna is supplied by the Pacific Island States, with PNG accounting for 10 percent of the world’s supply.

“For the Pacific, we are concerned about overcapacity and overfishing because of the harmful effects that it will have in depleting all our fisheries resources, hence we cannot allow anyone to destroy the industry. The Fisheries Subsidies Agreement must safeguard the interest of the Pacific Region not only because we own and supply 50 per cent of the world’s tuna but because most of our island countries’ only renewable and sustainable resource is their fisheries resources.”

Minister Maru says the Pacific Region cannot continue to allow a fisheries regime where few distant water-fishing nations continue to exploit our resources in an unsustainable manner by providing subsidies that result in overcapacity and overfishing.

“Destroying our fisheries means destroying the lives of our people, destroying our current and future generations, destroying our economies, and destroying our livelihood. We will ratify the agreement only when we are happy with the text because it is our responsibility as the custodians of the healthy fishing stocks on earth to make sure that it is responsibly harvested so that the world will continue to have fish supplies now and into the future,” said Minister Maru to set the context of his statement yesterday at the WTO 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Minister Maru fully supported the statements made by Fiji and Samoa who spoke on behalf of the Pacific ACP Member States and also thanked Australia, India, Bangladesh and the African nations for strongly supporting the position of the Pacific Island States and for their appeal to the WTO to hear the plight of the Pacific Island nations.

“For us the bottom line is this: Papua New Guinea and all our Pacific Island States continue to demand that the additional provisions must include a standstill and a rollback for the top subsidizers which mirrors the commitment we have all made in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.6. In W10 this would be a new A.1.1(d). Without a standstill and rollback for the Tier 1 members, the negotiations will be a failure,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru further stated, “We appreciate the negotiations, however, there are several pertinent issues that I wish to raise regarding disciplines to Overcapacity and Overfishing in Article A, Special and Differential Treatment in Article B and Transparency and Notification in Article C. If we are to deliver on SDG 14.6, we need a pragmatic, concise and credible agreement that will eliminate certain forms of subsidies that contribute to Overcapacity and Overfishing.”