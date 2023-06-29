Maru questions Trukai agreement

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru said this, adding that PBF is a shareholder of Trukai Industry Limited to Sunrise Group, an Australian owned global rice food company.

He said in the agreement MTSL proposed to sell its 33.77% shareholding for approximately AU$17.5 million (about K39 million) to SunRice Group whom owns 66.23% of Trukai shares.

He said there are major concerns of national importance around this proposed transaction.

“Firstly, MTSL have no powers to act on this sale because its trustee license expired in 2017 which is yet to be renewed. Secondly, the unit holders of PBF were not consulted,” he said.

He said this is a very significant transection, and the unit holders did not come together in the AGM and agree on the transaction.

Maru who is also the MP for Yangoru Saussia said Trukai is 30% PNG owned through the PBF and SunRice owns 70%.

“Hence, this transaction will dilute PNG ownership and allow for a foreign company to own and control 80% of PNG’s rice market,” he said.

He said this proposal is a surprise to the industry stakeholders in particular the Ministry of International Trade and Investment and the Capital Market industry regulator, the Securities Commission of PNG.

Maru said the government has directed the Securities Commission of PNG to conduct an investigation into the proposed sale to determine whether or not the MTSL have a valid Capital Market License to operate as the trustee of PBF.