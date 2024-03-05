Maru Proud As Pacific leaders stand firm

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru expressed gratitude and stated: “I am extremely proud and very thankful that we all stood tall for the interest of the Pacific by not giving in to the demands of the big influential foreign fishing nations, who are not prepared to remove harmful fisheries subsidies that lead to overfishing and overcapacity that will eventually lead to the destruction of our tuna and fisheries stocks right throughout the Pacific Region.

“I am so proud that all Trade Ministers and Senior Officials of the Pacific Island nations including Vanuatu’s Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade, Matai Seremiah, Trade Ministers of Samoa and Tonga, and the consultants engaged by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat stood together as a Pacific led by the Fijian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Seru Narakasabaria Kamikamica, and took a very strong position that we were not going to be moved by anyone,” Minister Maru stated.

Minister Maru says in his meetings with the WTO Director General and the Chair of the Fisheries Negotiations at MC13 that fish is the only resource for many Pacific Island nations and these nations cannot allow anyone to destroy the fish.

“The distant water fishing nations forget that they do not own the resources. 50 percent of the world’s tuna is found in the Pacific Region- we are the custodians and we have a stewardship responsibility over these resources not only for us but for our future generations and also for the world and we will not give in to anyone.”

Maru said the whole fisheries negotiations had failed because the distant water fishing nations were not willing to compromise with us under a win-win partnership.

“The real motives of the distant water fishing nations have been seen- they are not here to look after our future, so it is up to us to rise, have our fishing fleets, fish our waters and start processing our fish onshore so we can fish in ways that are sustainable and we can preserve our marine resources for our current generation and the generations to come. Australia does not allow anyone to fish in their waters. We have to learn from their experience and seriously start doing that.”

“For Papua New Guinea, we are negotiating for a Joint Venture with RD Corporation to start our local fishing fleet. There must come a point in time when we will not need other people to come and fish our waters. We will embark on the domestication of our fishing industry from 2024 onwards with the proposed Joint Venture and PMIZ,” added Minister Maru.