Maru encourages business relations with Indo

Minister for International Trade and Industry Richard Maru, speaking at the recent inaugural Papua New Guinean Indonesia Business Forum, acknowledged the decades-long lack of trade relation building both countries.

“It’s not even within the top 10 trading partners of Papua New Guinea. Nor are we, yet we are the closest of neighbours and we haven't been able to build a trade and investment relationship over the last 48 years,” said Minister Maru.

Maru said this is the time to talk about a new future. He said, “We have the opportunity after 48 years to really take this relationship to the next level.

The Minister announced that a committee led by himself and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, will go to Indonesia in a few weeks to look at how Indonesia has prospered and developed.

He told the Indonesian delegation at the business forum, “We know you have a GDP of nearly US$400 million, and you have a population of 273 million. You are a huge export market, but we have never tapped into your potential. We have (many) businesses, and alot of investment opportunities. You have not even tapped into the opportunities here. The rest of the world is now making it tougher to export. You are involved in deforestation. The European market is not going to shrink. We want to give an opportunity for Indonesian investors to seriously look at investing in the cattle industry in Papua New Guinea.”

Maru further stated, “We will do anything and anything to support you to do that, because we know your appetite. We know there is a mission to decarbonise and produce biofuel, so you have a lot of appetite for the use of palm oil and PNG is a market that is ready to export to your country. We need investment in the sector and this is one sector I would like to express in the strongest way possible for Indonesia to look at seriously investing into.”

The Minister sternly stated that the business relationship between both countries will not develop and be nurtured if there is no commitment by the business sector on both sides and the governments of both countries.

In the spirit of making things happen, Maru announced that in August this year, the government will start a 6‑month study on the viability of establishing a free trade agreement with Indonesia.

“We are also going to look at our border, our trading facilities and in the western province and look at how we can ramp up, with world‑class facilities we have, to lift our game and come up with the facilities so we can trade with Indonesia in a more serious way,” said Minister Maru.