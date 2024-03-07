Maru Congratulates Muruk Tropical Produce Limited

Anna Wissink for exporting Papua New Guinea (PNG) frozen taros to selected markets in the United State of America (USA) and Australia.

Wissink has been buying fresh taros from the farmers in the five districts of Morobe Province that is Nawaeb, Huon Gulf, Markham, Finschhafen and Lae, and Mt. Hagen for export.

“We have been receiving requests from taro farmers across the country who want to sell their taros to us, but high freight cost is a serious issue that we are struggling with. The taros are there- they are locked up in the village; we cannot move them to the market because of the freight cost. Our market in the USA wants us to supply eight 20-feet reefer of frozen taros a month- that is how big the market is.

“Our selling price for a 20-feet reefer (14 tons of frozen taro) to the USA is K136, 000 and to Australia is K126, 000. The market is there, the demand is there, the supply is there, and the farmers are willing to participate but freight is a serious issue,” said Wissink.

Wissink requested the Department of Agriculture to look at the demand for taro, the cost of freight, and the level of subsidies that could be provided for taro alone to support taro farmers.

“We need the Government’s immediate assistance to this infant export industry by ways of freight subsidy,” said Wissink.

Minister Maru said he would take the request up with the Agriculture Minister.

Minister Maru said, “Our short-term goal is to provide freight subsidy for taro alone and the long-term goal is to go into large-scale commercial taro farming in Morobe and expand to other provinces as the demand grows.

“The last thing we want is to kill the market opportunity by not being able to deliver more taros to meet the demand because it is difficult to get the taro to Lae due to the high cost of freight. We need to support our SMEs like Muruk Tropical Produce Limited and our taro farmers just like how we have supported our coconut, coffee, and cocoa farmers in the freight subsidy.”