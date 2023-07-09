Maru announces PNGX bonds open

This project was funded by the Australian Government, Marape-Rosso Government, the International Financial Corporation, the Asian Development Bank and other stakeholders.

“It has taken over five years (since 2017) to prepare PNGX and the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea for the issuance of the local bonds,” Minister Maru said.

He said a bond is simply described as a loan given to companies by investors who promised to pay the money back with interest.

Maru said companies who have a net assert of K10 million and those who are rated by independent credit rating agencies will be considered by PNGX to issue bonds.

The target of the Marape-Rose government is to increase the size of PNG’s capital market in terms of equities from the current capitalization of K135 billion to over K500 billion.

“The target will be reached if more companies are listed on PNGX,” he said.

Maru said in PNG’s stock market most companies buy shares or get loan from bank to raise their investments. However, this new system will now ease this burden for companies to issue bonds instead of buying shares or getting loans from bank.