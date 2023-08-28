Markham Valley farmers reap benefits

Some farmers are now building new houses from their earnings and planning further development of their farms and SMEs.

Based on the K92 program’s principle of working with whichever community is already working and welcoming, the agribusiness program started in 2020 as on-the-job training with K92 Mining’s Sustainable Development team setting up model farms near Kainantu, at Pomasi, and near Watarais in the Markham Valley.

Along with basic agricultural training, the two communities participated in a period of testing the viability of crops that - given their traditional practices and knowledge - they had never previously cultivated. The experiments resulted in the Pomasi community specialising in potatoes and garlic for commercial and market sale. The Markham farmers’ successful focus was on lettuce, ginger, carrots, round cabbage, capsicum, tomato, pumpkin, zucchini, chilli, eggplant, pak choy, bulb onions, spring onions, leek, parsley, basil, as well as pineapple, watermelon and taro.

“In developing their skills, the farmers made mistakes,” said K92 development officer, Joy Jack, “but that is expected, it is important to make mistakes so the right way becomes clearer.”

Through K92 Mining’s program, over 120 farmers have begun to supply produce not only to the Kainantu mine mess (NCS) and Kainantu exploration sites but to NKW, and when asked, to Port Moresby retailers. They are hoping to supply CPL soon.

With his agribusiness earnings, Simpson Makwain and his wife of Papua hamlet are building a new house for themselves that they have called “Pak Choy House”, while his fellow farmer-

neighbours - Abraham Iria and his wife Elsie - are preparing timber earned from their participation in the program to also build a new house for themselves.

Andrew Lyus and his wife Nellie have earned good money to maintain investment in their son’s education.

On the other hand, Ritchie Bingmaru, once having had a tyre business but now farming full time, says: “We wouldn’t have come this far in agri-business without K92 Mining’s sustainable agricultural livelihoods team and collaborating with its agricultural scientists and water engineers.”