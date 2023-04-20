Marigold partners with Matui Corporative

The company signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Wednesday with Matui Cooperative Society of Vovosi Village and Telabomulila Cooperative Society of Kasia Village with the Division of Fisheries for the farming and buying of sandfish sea cucumbers.

The objective of the agreement is to enable local fish farmers/corporative to participate in this cultured sandfish products as an economic resource and restocking of the natural environment.

The agreement also allows a fisheries corporative to conduct sound management of the sandfish farming and to assist in the community’s efforts towards fisheries development, economic development, and fisheries related infrastructure development through the development of promotional products and educational resurces.

The other objective of the agreement include:

Awareness on hazardous/harmful fishing activities;

Provide responsible fishing within the community; and

To have proper report on the operation of the sandfish farm business

As a start up capital, the company, gave K1500 each to the two Cooperatives as a token of appreciation for being a partner in business to get whatever necessary for the Cooperatives.

The agreement was signed and witnessed by members of the corporative societies and officers of National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and Marigold PNG Ltd at the Kimbe Fisheries office in West New Britain.

Executive Manager Fisheries, Newell Sinaigawi applauded the two corporative for partnering with Mari Gold and urged them to make it a success story in the district and the province as a whole.

Meantime, Chairman of Matui Corporative Society, Ronald Patata thanked Mari Gold and the NFA of trusting them and giving them the opportunity to partner with Marigold for building, maintaining and promoting sustainable sandfish farming activities in the province.